GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company's operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other. It serves office properties, shopping centers, industrial and institutional buildings, educational facilities, health care centers, airports, hospitals, laboratories, national retail stores, and hotels.