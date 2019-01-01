QQQ
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company's operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other. It serves office properties, shopping centers, industrial and institutional buildings, educational facilities, health care centers, airports, hospitals, laboratories, national retail stores, and hotels.

GDI Integrated Facility Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GDI Integrated Facility (OTCPK: GDIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GDI Integrated Facility's (GDIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q

What is the target price for GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GDI Integrated Facility

Q

Current Stock Price for GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF)?

A

The stock price for GDI Integrated Facility (OTCPK: GDIFF) is $43.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q

When is GDI Integrated Facility (OTCPK:GDIFF) reporting earnings?

A

GDI Integrated Facility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q

What sector and industry does GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) operate in?

A

GDI Integrated Facility is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.