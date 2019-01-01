Goodpatch (OTC:GDDPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$878.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Goodpatch using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Goodpatch Questions & Answers
When is Goodpatch (OTCEM:GDDPF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Goodpatch
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goodpatch (OTCEM:GDDPF)?
There are no earnings for Goodpatch
What were Goodpatch’s (OTCEM:GDDPF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Goodpatch
