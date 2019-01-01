ñol

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE
(NYSE:GCV)
6.09
0.14[2.35%]
At close: Jun 2
6.14
0.0500[0.82%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
Day High/Low5.93 - 6.15
52 Week High/Low5.62 - 7.21
Open / Close5.95 / 6.06
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 18.9M
Vol / Avg.12.5K / 28K
Mkt Cap115.2M
P/E49.58
50d Avg. Price6.05
Div / Yield0.48/8.07%
Payout Ratio441.67
EPS-
Total Float16.8M

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV), Dividends

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GABELLI CONVERTIBLE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.80%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE ($GCV) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV)?
A

The most current yield for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) is 8.16% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

