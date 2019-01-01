Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTC:GCTAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAF) was reported by HSBC on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GCTAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAF) was provided by HSBC, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Siemens Gamesa Renewable, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable was filed on July 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) is trading at is $19.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
