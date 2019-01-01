QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Connections PCL is a Thailand based company engaged in the wholesale of plastic and plastic-related products. The company operates through three business units based on its segments including the Commodity Polymer business unit which distributes commodity polymers used in the transformation process of general plastic-products. Its Specialty and Engineering Polymer business unit is engaged in the distribution of special grade polymers such as enabling hardness, durability, refractory and resistance to chemical substances. While its Specialty Chemical business unit is a distributor of special additive products that add value to products and add characteristics to additive compounded products.

Global Connections Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Connections (GCRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Connections (OTCEM: GCRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Connections's (GCRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Connections.

Q

What is the target price for Global Connections (GCRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Connections

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Connections (GCRPF)?

A

The stock price for Global Connections (OTCEM: GCRPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Connections (GCRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Connections.

Q

When is Global Connections (OTCEM:GCRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Connections does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Connections (GCRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Connections.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Connections (GCRPF) operate in?

A

Global Connections is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.