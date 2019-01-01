Global Connections PCL is a Thailand based company engaged in the wholesale of plastic and plastic-related products. The company operates through three business units based on its segments including the Commodity Polymer business unit which distributes commodity polymers used in the transformation process of general plastic-products. Its Specialty and Engineering Polymer business unit is engaged in the distribution of special grade polymers such as enabling hardness, durability, refractory and resistance to chemical substances. While its Specialty Chemical business unit is a distributor of special additive products that add value to products and add characteristics to additive compounded products.