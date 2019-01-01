QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
8.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
Golcap Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mining property. Its Tulameen project is located in the Similkameen Mining Division in southern British Columbia.

Golcap Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golcap Resources (GCRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golcap Resources (OTCPK: GCRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golcap Resources's (GCRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golcap Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golcap Resources (GCRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golcap Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golcap Resources (GCRCF)?

A

The stock price for Golcap Resources (OTCPK: GCRCF) is $0.3174 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 18:35:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golcap Resources (GCRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golcap Resources.

Q

When is Golcap Resources (OTCPK:GCRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Golcap Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golcap Resources (GCRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golcap Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golcap Resources (GCRCF) operate in?

A

Golcap Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.