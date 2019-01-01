GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting GCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.99% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) was provided by Jefferies, and GCP Applied Technologies downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GCP Applied Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GCP Applied Technologies was filed on March 23, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $28.00 to $19.00. The current price GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) is trading at is $31.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.