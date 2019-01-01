QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Greenchek Technology Inc is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing of products designed to reduce gas emissions by motor vehicles through the use of hydrogen technology. The company's product ERD provides Emission Reduction and Fuel enhancement Technology.

Greenchek Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenchek Technology (GCHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenchek Technology (OTCPK: GCHK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenchek Technology's (GCHK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenchek Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Greenchek Technology (GCHK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenchek Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenchek Technology (GCHK)?

A

The stock price for Greenchek Technology (OTCPK: GCHK) is $0.0012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:37:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenchek Technology (GCHK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenchek Technology.

Q

When is Greenchek Technology (OTCPK:GCHK) reporting earnings?

A

Greenchek Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenchek Technology (GCHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenchek Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenchek Technology (GCHK) operate in?

A

Greenchek Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.