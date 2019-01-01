QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Consortium Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the manufacturing Indulge Oils, a Cannabis Distillate in California.

AJ1G Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AJ1G (GCGXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AJ1G (OTCPK: GCGXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AJ1G's (GCGXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AJ1G.

Q

What is the target price for AJ1G (GCGXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AJ1G

Q

Current Stock Price for AJ1G (GCGXD)?

A

The stock price for AJ1G (OTCPK: GCGXD) is $1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:41:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AJ1G (GCGXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AJ1G.

Q

When is AJ1G (OTCPK:GCGXD) reporting earnings?

A

AJ1G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AJ1G (GCGXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AJ1G.

Q

What sector and industry does AJ1G (GCGXD) operate in?

A

AJ1G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.