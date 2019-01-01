QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.3 - 36.95
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
57.6M
Outstanding
Great Canadian Gaming Corp is a gambling, entertainment, and hospitality company that operates throughout Canada. The company's operations are divided into three segments based on geography: Ontario, British Columbia, and Atlantic. The company generates over half of its revenue from the Ontario region. Great Canadian Gaming Corp offerings include casinos with slot machines, table games, and food and beverage; outdoor horse racing tracks; and hotels, community gaming spots, and related hospitality facilities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Canadian Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Canadian Gaming (OTC: GCGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Canadian Gaming's (GCGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Canadian Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Canadian Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF)?

A

The stock price for Great Canadian Gaming (OTC: GCGMF) is $35.3 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:18:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Canadian Gaming.

Q

When is Great Canadian Gaming (OTC:GCGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Canadian Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Canadian Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Canadian Gaming (GCGMF) operate in?

A

Great Canadian Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.