GCA Corp is a Japan-based merger and acquisition advisory firm. The company operates in four business areas namely merger and acquisition advisory, strategy-project management institute consulting, due diligence and asset management. It offers advisory services to listed and unlisted companies such as sale, acquisition, privatization projects and takeover defense, integration of management vision, review of business model, redesign of organizational model, business, finance, and tax due to diligence services, mezzanine finance, and bonds. The company serves technology and telecom, media, digital media and communications, consumer and retail, industrial and industrial technology, healthcare, and business service sectors, as well as financial institutions.