QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
542.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.49
Shares
44.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GCA Corp is a Japan-based merger and acquisition advisory firm. The company operates in four business areas namely merger and acquisition advisory, strategy-project management institute consulting, due diligence and asset management. It offers advisory services to listed and unlisted companies such as sale, acquisition, privatization projects and takeover defense, integration of management vision, review of business model, redesign of organizational model, business, finance, and tax due to diligence services, mezzanine finance, and bonds. The company serves technology and telecom, media, digital media and communications, consumer and retail, industrial and industrial technology, healthcare, and business service sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GCA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCA (GCCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCA (OTC: GCCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GCA's (GCCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GCA.

Q

What is the target price for GCA (GCCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GCA

Q

Current Stock Price for GCA (GCCVF)?

A

The stock price for GCA (OTC: GCCVF) is $12.1 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 13:55:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCA (GCCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCA.

Q

When is GCA (OTC:GCCVF) reporting earnings?

A

GCA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GCA (GCCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCA.

Q

What sector and industry does GCA (GCCVF) operate in?

A

GCA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.