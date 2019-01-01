Via (OTC:GBXPY), Dividends

Via issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Via generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Via.
There are no upcoming dividends for Via (GBXPY). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2000 and was $0.14
There are no upcoming dividends for Via (GBXPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on May 22, 2000
The most current yield for Via (GBXPY) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 22, 2000
Browse dividends on all stocks.