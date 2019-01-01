Via SA is a Brazil-based retailer that is principally engaged in the sale of consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile phones, and furniture. The company also provides credit card services to clients. The company operates through two traditional retail brand chains in Brazil: Casas Bahia and Pontofrio. Over two thirds of the company's stores are under the Casas Bahia name, and all of its stores are located in Brazil. In addition to physical stores, the company also sells products through the websites of CNova.