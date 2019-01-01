QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 2.6
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
712.81
EPS
-0.4
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Via SA is a Brazil-based retailer that is principally engaged in the sale of consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile phones, and furniture. The company also provides credit card services to clients. The company operates through two traditional retail brand chains in Brazil: Casas Bahia and Pontofrio. Over two thirds of the company's stores are under the Casas Bahia name, and all of its stores are located in Brazil. In addition to physical stores, the company also sells products through the websites of CNova.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Via Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Via (GBXPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Via (OTCPK: GBXPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Via's (GBXPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Via.

Q

What is the target price for Via (GBXPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Via

Q

Current Stock Price for Via (GBXPY)?

A

The stock price for Via (OTCPK: GBXPY) is $0.7539 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:10:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Via (GBXPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Via (OTCPK:GBXPY) reporting earnings?

A

Via does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Via (GBXPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Via.

Q

What sector and industry does Via (GBXPY) operate in?

A

Via is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.