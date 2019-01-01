ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Blood Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:GBT)
25.01
0.99[4.12%]
At close: Jun 2
25.01
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.35 - 25.25
52 Week High/Low22.67 - 41.73
Open / Close24.05 / 25.01
Float / Outstanding63.3M / 65.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price31.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.26
Total Float63.3M

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Blood Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Global Blood Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Q
How much per share is the next Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Browse dividends on all stocks.