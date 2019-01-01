Green Brick Partners Inc 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/1000 Int Dep (OTC:GBRPP), Dividends

Green Brick Partners Inc 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/1000 Int Dep issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Green Brick Partners Inc 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/1000 Int Dep generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.