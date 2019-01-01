QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldenbridge Acquisition Ltd is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldenbridge Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldenbridge Acquisition's (GBRGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldenbridge Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW)?

A

The stock price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRGW) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

When is Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRGW) reporting earnings?

A

Goldenbridge Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW) operate in?

A

Goldenbridge Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.