Range
10.01 - 10.02
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/7.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
75.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:45AM
Goldenbridge Acquisition Ltd is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Goldenbridge Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldenbridge Acquisition's (GBRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldenbridge Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG)?

A

The stock price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRG) is $10.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:18:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

When is Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) reporting earnings?

A

Goldenbridge Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldenbridge Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRG) operate in?

A

Goldenbridge Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.