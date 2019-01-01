Gold Bull Resources Corp is a gold focused mineral exploration company. It strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focused mid-tier gold development company. The company's exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture. The company's objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.