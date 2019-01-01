QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.14 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
52.1K/49.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
14.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
98.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Gold Bull Resources Corp is a gold focused mineral exploration company. It strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focused mid-tier gold development company. The company's exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture. The company's objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Bull Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Bull Resources (OTCQB: GBRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Bull Resources's (GBRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Bull Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Bull Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Bull Resources (OTCQB: GBRCF) is $0.1463 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:22:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Bull Resources.

Q

When is Gold Bull Resources (OTCQB:GBRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Bull Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Bull Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Bull Resources (GBRCF) operate in?

A

Gold Bull Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.