QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.44 - 4.56
Vol / Avg.
7.5K/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.59 - 6.64
Mkt Cap
121.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Great Bear Royalties Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its principal asset is the Dixie project that is a gold exploration and discovery project located approximately 25 kilometers southeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Bear Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Bear Royalties (OTCPK: GBRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Bear Royalties's (GBRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Bear Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Bear Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF)?

A

The stock price for Great Bear Royalties (OTCPK: GBRBF) is $4.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:52:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Bear Royalties.

Q

When is Great Bear Royalties (OTCPK:GBRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Bear Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Bear Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Bear Royalties (GBRBF) operate in?

A

Great Bear Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.