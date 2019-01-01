GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GreenBox POS
The latest price target for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) was reported by EF Hutton on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting GBOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 371.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) was provided by EF Hutton, and GreenBox POS initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GreenBox POS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GreenBox POS was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GreenBox POS (GBOX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price GreenBox POS (GBOX) is trading at is $2.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
