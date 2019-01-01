|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Globe International (OTCPK: GBNLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Globe International.
There is no analysis for Globe International
The stock price for Globe International (OTCPK: GBNLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Globe International.
Globe International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Globe International.
Globe International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.