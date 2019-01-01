ñol

Global Indemnity Group
(NYSE:GBLI)
26.80
0.19[0.71%]
At close: Jun 2
26.51
-0.2900[-1.08%]
After Hours: 6:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low26.61 - 26.8
52 Week High/Low23.97 - 31.94
Open / Close26.65 / 26.69
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 14.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 12K
Mkt Cap389.7M
P/E46.68
50d Avg. Price26.23
Div / Yield1/3.76%
Payout Ratio175.44
EPS-1.03
Total Float4.6M

Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI), Dividends

Global Indemnity Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Indemnity Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.84%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Global Indemnity Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Indemnity Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Indemnity Group (GBLI). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Indemnity Group (GBLI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI)?
A

Global Indemnity Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) was $0.25 and was paid out next on March 31, 2022.

