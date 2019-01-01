Global Hunter Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on strategic and base metals. The company's geographic segments include Canada and Chile. It has an advanced stage copper oxide project in Chile and a highly prospective molybdenum property in British Columbia, Canada. The La corona de cobre project is located approximately 15,000 hectares and lies on the coast of the Andean Cordillera, Chile. The Rabbit south molybdenum project is located in the Dominic and Roper lake area, approximately 27 kilometers west-southwest of the city of Kamloops British Columbia.