There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Hunter Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on strategic and base metals. The company's geographic segments include Canada and Chile. It has an advanced stage copper oxide project in Chile and a highly prospective molybdenum property in British Columbia, Canada. The La corona de cobre project is located approximately 15,000 hectares and lies on the coast of the Andean Cordillera, Chile. The Rabbit south molybdenum project is located in the Dominic and Roper lake area, approximately 27 kilometers west-southwest of the city of Kamloops British Columbia.

Global Hunter Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Hunter (GBLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Hunter (OTCEM: GBLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Hunter's (GBLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Hunter.

Q

What is the target price for Global Hunter (GBLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Hunter

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Hunter (GBLHF)?

A

The stock price for Global Hunter (OTCEM: GBLHF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:19:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Hunter (GBLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Hunter.

Q

When is Global Hunter (OTCEM:GBLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Hunter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Hunter (GBLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Hunter.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Hunter (GBLHF) operate in?

A

Global Hunter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.