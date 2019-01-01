ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GAMCO Investors
(NYSE:GBL)
21.07
0.44[2.13%]
At close: Jun 2
20.56
-0.5100[-2.42%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.51 - 21.17
52 Week High/Low19.52 - 29.8
Open / Close20.76 / 21.08
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 26.5M
Vol / Avg.10.7K / 20.3K
Mkt Cap558.2M
P/E7.37
50d Avg. Price20.93
Div / Yield0.16/0.78%
Payout Ratio4.29
EPS0.67
Total Float4.7M

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL), Key Statistics

GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
459.9M
Trailing P/E
7.37
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.82
Price / Book (mrq)
5.09
Price / EBITDA
5.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.25
Earnings Yield
13.57%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.05
Tangible Book value per share
3.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
122.8M
Total Assets
230.2M
Total Liabilities
122.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
58.26%
Net Margin
25.07%
EBIT Margin
33.56%
EBITDA Margin
34%
Operating Margin
37.29%