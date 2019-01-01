QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Global Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. It operates as an international gold mining, development, and exploration company with mining properties in Armenia and Chile. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the production of gold, silver and other precious metals segment. The company holds interests in the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and Hankavan and Marjan properties located in Armenia. It also holds a royalty interest in the Cochrane Pond property in Newfoundland, Canada. Geographically, the business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of Armenia and United States.

Global Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Gold (GBGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Gold (OTCPK: GBGD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Gold's (GBGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Global Gold (GBGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Gold (GBGD)?

A

The stock price for Global Gold (OTCPK: GBGD) is $1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:38:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Gold (GBGD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Gold.

Q

When is Global Gold (OTCPK:GBGD) reporting earnings?

A

Global Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Gold (GBGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Gold (GBGD) operate in?

A

Global Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.