Global Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. It operates as an international gold mining, development, and exploration company with mining properties in Armenia and Chile. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the production of gold, silver and other precious metals segment. The company holds interests in the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and Hankavan and Marjan properties located in Armenia. It also holds a royalty interest in the Cochrane Pond property in Newfoundland, Canada. Geographically, the business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of Armenia and United States.