Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.92 - 2.6
Mkt Cap
796.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
306.2M
Outstanding
Grupo Bafar SAB de CV is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of food products, with a share of domestic and international markets in Mexico. The company's business divisions include consumer products, retail, international, fiber nova, vextor and agroindustrial. Its product list includes Parma, Sabori, Country, Griller's, Campestre Platillos, Montebello, Bafar, Burr, Ponderosa and Guisy.

Grupo Bafar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Bafar (GBFBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Bafar (OTCEM: GBFBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Bafar's (GBFBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Bafar.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Bafar (GBFBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Bafar

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Bafar (GBFBF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Bafar (OTCEM: GBFBF) is $2.6 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 16:34:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Bafar (GBFBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Bafar.

Q

When is Grupo Bafar (OTCEM:GBFBF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Bafar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Bafar (GBFBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Bafar.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Bafar (GBFBF) operate in?

A

Grupo Bafar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.