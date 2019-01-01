Grupo Bafar SAB de CV is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of food products, with a share of domestic and international markets in Mexico. The company's business divisions include consumer products, retail, international, fiber nova, vextor and agroindustrial. Its product list includes Parma, Sabori, Country, Griller's, Campestre Platillos, Montebello, Bafar, Burr, Ponderosa and Guisy.