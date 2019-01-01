Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd
(OTCPK:GBCMF)
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr Stock (OTC:GBCMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No data available to display
date
ticker
Buy Now
Company
Current price
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Analyst & % Accurate
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMF)?

A

There is no price target for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMF)?

A

There is no analyst for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.