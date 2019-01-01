QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metaverse Capital Corp is a Canada based cryptocurrency investment company. It is involved in operating mining facilities in several countries, running master nodes and service nodes on blockchain networks, and providing witness services for consensus protocols. The company also offers blockchain-related technical and professional services to select parties as clients.

Metaverse Cap Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Metaverse Cap (GBCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metaverse Cap (OTCEM: GBCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metaverse Cap's (GBCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metaverse Cap.

Q

What is the target price for Metaverse Cap (GBCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metaverse Cap

Q

Current Stock Price for Metaverse Cap (GBCHF)?

A

The stock price for Metaverse Cap (OTCEM: GBCHF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metaverse Cap (GBCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metaverse Cap.

Q

When is Metaverse Cap (OTCEM:GBCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Metaverse Cap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metaverse Cap (GBCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metaverse Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Metaverse Cap (GBCHF) operate in?

A

Metaverse Cap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.