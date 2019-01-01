QQQ
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of baby and youth products. The company has four reportable segments namely Strollers and accessories, Car seats and accessories, Non-durable products and Others. It derives maximum revenue from the Strollers and accessories segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in European, North America, and Other Countries. The company's own-branded products, which contribute the majority of company revenue, include its Evenflo, Cybex, Happy Dino, and gb Global brands.

Goodbaby Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: GBBYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodbaby Intl Hldgs's (GBBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF)?

A

The stock price for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: GBBYF) is $0.135 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 20:25:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:GBBYF) reporting earnings?

A

Goodbaby Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodbaby Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodbaby Intl Hldgs (GBBYF) operate in?

A

Goodbaby Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.