Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of baby and youth products. The company has four reportable segments namely Strollers and accessories, Car seats and accessories, Non-durable products and Others. It derives maximum revenue from the Strollers and accessories segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in European, North America, and Other Countries. The company's own-branded products, which contribute the majority of company revenue, include its Evenflo, Cybex, Happy Dino, and gb Global brands.