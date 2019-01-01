Ghabbour Auto is a company engaged in trading, distributing and marketing of all transportation means including heavy trucks, semi-trucks, passenger cars, buses, minibuses, microbuses, agriculture tractors pick-ups, mechanical tools equipment for sail movement. It operates in four segments including Passenger car engaged in trading, distributing and marketing for all kinds of passenger cars including locally manufactured and imported cars. Buses and trucks segment, 2 & 3 Wheels, Financial Services non-Banking and Other operations which includes trading spare parts, and its accessories. The company derives the majority of the revenue from the Passenger car segment.