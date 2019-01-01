ñol

Galaxy Next Generation Inc
(OTC:GAXYD)
0.33
00
At close: Apr 6
0.3858
0.0558[16.91%]
After Hours: 8:56AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTC:GAXYD), Dividends

Galaxy Next Generation Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Galaxy Next Generation Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Galaxy Next Generation Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Galaxy Next Generation Inc (GAXYD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Next Generation Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own Galaxy Next Generation Inc (GAXYD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Next Generation Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next Galaxy Next Generation Inc (GAXYD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Next Generation Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTC:GAXYD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Next Generation Inc.

