Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
General Assembly Holdings Ltd operates a pizza restaurant where it also manufactures and distributes frozen pizza directly to consumers through the subscription offer as well as the sale of CPG directly to specialty grocery stores.

General Assembly Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Assembly Holdings (OTCPK: GASMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Assembly Holdings's (GASMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Assembly Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Assembly Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for General Assembly Holdings (GASMF)?

A

The stock price for General Assembly Holdings (OTCPK: GASMF) is $0.7881 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 13:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Assembly Holdings.

Q

When is General Assembly Holdings (OTCPK:GASMF) reporting earnings?

A

General Assembly Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Assembly Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) operate in?

A

General Assembly Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.