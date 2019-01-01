QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.57 - 4.31
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
514.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Galaxy Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company focused on lithium. The company's activities involve the production of Lithium Carbonate and explore for minerals. The lithium compounds are used to manufacture ceramics, glass and electronics and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. It is developing the Sal de Vida Lithium and Potash Brine Project in Argentina and owns Mt Cattlin Spodumene Mine in Western Australia and the James Bay Lithium Pegmatite Project in Canada. The company's segments are Australian operation, Argentina operation and Canadian operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galaxy Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Resources (GALXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galaxy Resources's (GALXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Resources (GALXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Resources (GALXF)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) is $3.57 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 16:34:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Resources (GALXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Resources.

Q

When is Galaxy Resources (OTC:GALXF) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Resources (GALXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Resources (GALXF) operate in?

A

Galaxy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.