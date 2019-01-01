Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock (NASDAQ:GAINL) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

|Open25.270
|Close25.430
|Vol / Avg.2.878K / 14.711K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.270 - 25.480
|52 Wk Range24.550 - 26.350
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 8.15% on Sep 18, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on October 31, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.13.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on October 31, 2018.
Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) was $0.13 and was paid out on October 31, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. The last dividend was announced on October 9, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028.
