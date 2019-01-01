Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028
(NASDAQ:GAINL)
$25.20
-0.0699[-0.28%]
Last update: 9:25AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$25.20
0[0.00%]
Open25.270Close25.430
Vol / Avg.2.878K / 14.711KMkt Cap-
Day Range25.270 - 25.48052 Wk Range24.550 - 26.350

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock (NASDAQ:GAINL) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 8.15% on Sep 18, 2018.

Last Dividend

Oct 19, 2018
Q

When does Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on October 31, 2018.

Q

What date did I need to own Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.13.

Q

How much per share is the next Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on October 31, 2018.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL)?

A

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) was $0.13 and was paid out on October 31, 2018.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028. The last dividend was announced on October 9, 2018.

Q

Why is Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028.

Q

Is Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Gladstone Investment Corporation - 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

