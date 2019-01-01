QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Global Agricultural Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries produces horticultural growing media. The Company produces plug mix, seedling mix, propagation mix, tube mix, and other mixes.

Analyst Ratings

Global Agricultural Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Agricultural Hldgs (OTCEM: GAHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Agricultural Hldgs's (GAHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Agricultural Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Agricultural Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD)?

A

The stock price for Global Agricultural Hldgs (OTCEM: GAHD) is $0.00099 last updated Fri May 28 2021 17:46:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Agricultural Hldgs.

Q

When is Global Agricultural Hldgs (OTCEM:GAHD) reporting earnings?

A

Global Agricultural Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Agricultural Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Agricultural Hldgs (GAHD) operate in?

A

Global Agricultural Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.