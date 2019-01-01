ñol

Global Arena Holding
(OTCPK:GAHCD)
$0.0019
0.0003[15.15%]
Last update: 9:50AM
Day Range0 - 052 Wk Range0 - 0Open / Close0 / -Float / Outstanding194.6M / 205.5M
Vol / Avg.44.3K / 8.2MMkt Cap390.5KP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float194.6MEPS0

Global Arena Holding Stock (OTC:GAHCD), Quotes and News Summary

Global Arena Holding Stock (OTC: GAHCD)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Global Arena Holding Inc is a United States-based holding and technology development company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in financial services and technology software companies. It provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services using blockchain technology primarily for the organized labor associations.
Read More

Global Arena Holding Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Global Arena Holding (GAHCD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Global Arena Holding (OTCPK: GAHCD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Global Arena Holding's (GAHCD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Global Arena Holding.

Q
What is the target price for Global Arena Holding (GAHCD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Global Arena Holding

Q
Current Stock Price for Global Arena Holding (GAHCD)?
A

The stock price for Global Arena Holding (OTCPK: GAHCD) is $0.0019 last updated Today at October 6, 2022, 1:50 PM UTC.

Q
Does Global Arena Holding (GAHCD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Arena Holding.

Q
When is Global Arena Holding (OTCPK:GAHCD) reporting earnings?
A

Global Arena Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Global Arena Holding (GAHCD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Global Arena Holding.

Q
What sector and industry does Global Arena Holding (GAHCD) operate in?
A

Global Arena Holding is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.