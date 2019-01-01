QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Consumer Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Consumer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Consumer (GACQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Consumer (NASDAQ: GACQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Consumer's (GACQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Consumer.

Q

What is the target price for Global Consumer (GACQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Consumer

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Consumer (GACQW)?

A

The stock price for Global Consumer (NASDAQ: GACQW) is $0.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:16:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Consumer (GACQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Consumer.

Q

When is Global Consumer (NASDAQ:GACQW) reporting earnings?

A

Global Consumer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Consumer (GACQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Consumer.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Consumer (GACQW) operate in?

A

Global Consumer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.