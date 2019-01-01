ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gabelli Equity Trust
(NYSE:GAB)
6.80
0.10[1.49%]
At close: Jun 2
6.70
-0.1000[-1.47%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.66 - 6.81
52 Week High/Low6.39 - 7.41
Open / Close6.72 / 6.81
Float / Outstanding289.2M / 291.8M
Vol / Avg.283.6K / 583.9K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E4.96
50d Avg. Price6.84
Div / Yield0.6/8.96%
Payout Ratio46.67
EPS-
Total Float289.2M

Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB), Dividends

Gabelli Equity Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gabelli Equity Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gabelli Equity Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gabelli Equity Trust ($GAB) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)?
A

The most current yield for Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) is 9.27% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.