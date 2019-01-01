QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Auto Components
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells glass to be fitted in automobiles. The company is principally engaged in providing total solutions of safety glass and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles, including design, manufacture, and sale of automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, vehicle window trims, and provision of relevant services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Fuyao Glass Industry Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (OTCPK: FYGGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fuyao Glass Industry Gr's (FYGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY)?

A

The stock price for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (OTCPK: FYGGY) is $1.27 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 14:38:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr.

Q

When is Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (OTCPK:FYGGY) reporting earnings?

A

Fuyao Glass Industry Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuyao Glass Industry Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuyao Glass Industry Gr (FYGGY) operate in?

A

Fuyao Glass Industry Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.