Fox-Wizel Ltd is an Israel-based company which is engaged in apparel manufacturing. The company business activities include design, production distribution, marketing and selling of fashion apparel for men, women, and children; housewares and textile products; footwear, bags, and accessories. It is also engaged in the production of soaps, candles, bath and aromatic products. The company owns a number of brands including Fox, American Eagle, Aerie, TCP, Charles & Keith, Laline and Mango. It organizes its business into two segments namely fashion and home fashion and aromatic bath and body care products. The company operates its business across the globe. It generates the majority of its revenue from Israel.