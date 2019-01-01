QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fox-Wizel Ltd is an Israel-based company which is engaged in apparel manufacturing. The company business activities include design, production distribution, marketing and selling of fashion apparel for men, women, and children; housewares and textile products; footwear, bags, and accessories. It is also engaged in the production of soaps, candles, bath and aromatic products. The company owns a number of brands including Fox, American Eagle, Aerie, TCP, Charles & Keith, Laline and Mango. It organizes its business into two segments namely fashion and home fashion and aromatic bath and body care products. The company operates its business across the globe. It generates the majority of its revenue from Israel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fox-Wizel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fox-Wizel (FXWZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fox-Wizel (OTCPK: FXWZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fox-Wizel's (FXWZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fox-Wizel.

Q

What is the target price for Fox-Wizel (FXWZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fox-Wizel

Q

Current Stock Price for Fox-Wizel (FXWZF)?

A

The stock price for Fox-Wizel (OTCPK: FXWZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fox-Wizel (FXWZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fox-Wizel.

Q

When is Fox-Wizel (OTCPK:FXWZF) reporting earnings?

A

Fox-Wizel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fox-Wizel (FXWZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fox-Wizel.

Q

What sector and industry does Fox-Wizel (FXWZF) operate in?

A

Fox-Wizel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.