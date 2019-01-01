Fixstars Corp is a Japan based software company. It offers multicore processors and application acceleration for the next generation of memory technology that delivers high speed IO as well as power savings. The solutions offered by the company are quantum computing, IoT, machine learning and FPGA. It operates in the business areas of Automotive, Flash storage, Industrial equipment, Finance, Healthcare and HPC. The company's products are M-cubed, Geometric Performance Primitives, FlashAir and Yellow Dog Appliance Server.