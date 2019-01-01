QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
269.2M
Outstanding
Aranjin Resources Ltd is a base metals exploration company focused on copper opportunities in Mongolia. The company owns two exploration projects:Baruun Tal Copper Project in the South Gobi Copper Province - Porphyry Copper Discovery; and Bayan Undur Copper Project in Bayankhongor Copper Province.

Aranjin Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aranjin Res (FVVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aranjin Res (OTCPK: FVVSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aranjin Res's (FVVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aranjin Res.

Q

What is the target price for Aranjin Res (FVVSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aranjin Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Aranjin Res (FVVSF)?

A

The stock price for Aranjin Res (OTCPK: FVVSF) is $0.0285 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aranjin Res (FVVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aranjin Res.

Q

When is Aranjin Res (OTCPK:FVVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Aranjin Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aranjin Res (FVVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aranjin Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Aranjin Res (FVVSF) operate in?

A

Aranjin Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.