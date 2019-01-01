QQQ
Range
5.65 - 5.65
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.11 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
88.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.65
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Fortune Valley Treasures Inc is engaged in operations of wholesale distribution and retail sales of food and beverage products in the People's Republic of China. The company is into acquiring businesses that are into food, beverage, and alcohol industries. Its products include a variety of wines, such as dry red wine, dry white wine, rose wine, and sweet wine, and other products. Its products are sold to retailers, such as wine shops, convenience stores, and supermarkets.

Fortune Valley Treasures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortune Valley Treasures (OTCPK: FVTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fortune Valley Treasures's (FVTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortune Valley Treasures.

Q

What is the target price for Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortune Valley Treasures

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI)?

A

The stock price for Fortune Valley Treasures (OTCPK: FVTI) is $5.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:35:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortune Valley Treasures.

Q

When is Fortune Valley Treasures (OTCPK:FVTI) reporting earnings?

A

Fortune Valley Treasures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortune Valley Treasures.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortune Valley Treasures (FVTI) operate in?

A

Fortune Valley Treasures is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.