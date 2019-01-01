ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp is a United States based holding company. Through its subsidiary, the Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a comprehensive line of, meal replacements shakes, nutritional beverages, and marine phytoplankton products. The group offers its products to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others. Its sources of revenue are from the sale of various food and other natural product sales and royalties earned. The product portfolio of the group comprises AIM; FIXX; Pure-EU; Pulse-8; Prodigy-5, PowerStrips and FrequenSea PRO.