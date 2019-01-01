QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
FV Pharma International Corp is a development stage company. It is engaged in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development of cannabis. The company's products include Dry marijuana, Extracts, Pills.

FV Pharma International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FV Pharma International (FVPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FV Pharma International (OTCEM: FVPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FV Pharma International's (FVPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FV Pharma International.

Q

What is the target price for FV Pharma International (FVPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FV Pharma International

Q

Current Stock Price for FV Pharma International (FVPI)?

A

The stock price for FV Pharma International (OTCEM: FVPI) is $179.75 last updated Mon Jan 11 2021 17:24:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FV Pharma International (FVPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FV Pharma International.

Q

When is FV Pharma International (OTCEM:FVPI) reporting earnings?

A

FV Pharma International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FV Pharma International (FVPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FV Pharma International.

Q

What sector and industry does FV Pharma International (FVPI) operate in?

A

FV Pharma International is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.