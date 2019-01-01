QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.42 - 3.34
Mkt Cap
14.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Fire River Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other base metals. Geographically, the business presence of the company can be seen across the region of Canada and United States.

Yumy Candy Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yumy Candy Co (OTCPK: FVGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yumy Candy Co's (FVGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yumy Candy Co.

Q

What is the target price for Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yumy Candy Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF)?

A

The stock price for Yumy Candy Co (OTCPK: FVGCF) is $1.4312 last updated Today at 3:09:16 PM.

Q

Does Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yumy Candy Co.

Q

When is Yumy Candy Co (OTCPK:FVGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yumy Candy Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yumy Candy Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Yumy Candy Co (FVGCF) operate in?

A

Yumy Candy Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.