There is no Press for this Ticker
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd offers products related to various industries and technologies. It provides products such as optical fiber cables, indoor conduits, ultra-battery, triple insulated wires, water feeding piping systems and industrial lasers. The company's segments are Telecommunications, Energy and Industrial products, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Metals, Light Metals, Services, and Others. It derives the majority of its revenues from electronics and automotive systems segment. The company operates in Japan, South-East Asia, Korea, Taiwan, India, China and North America.

Furukawa Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Furukawa Electric (FUWAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCPK: FUWAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Furukawa Electric's (FUWAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Furukawa Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Furukawa Electric (FUWAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Furukawa Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Furukawa Electric (FUWAF)?

A

The stock price for Furukawa Electric (OTCPK: FUWAF) is $19.6 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:05:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Furukawa Electric (FUWAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Furukawa Electric.

Q

When is Furukawa Electric (OTCPK:FUWAF) reporting earnings?

A

Furukawa Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Furukawa Electric (FUWAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Furukawa Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Furukawa Electric (FUWAF) operate in?

A

Furukawa Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.