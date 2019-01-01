Furukawa Electric Co Ltd offers products related to various industries and technologies. It provides products such as optical fiber cables, indoor conduits, ultra-battery, triple insulated wires, water feeding piping systems and industrial lasers. The company's segments are Telecommunications, Energy and Industrial products, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Metals, Light Metals, Services, and Others. It derives the majority of its revenues from electronics and automotive systems segment. The company operates in Japan, South-East Asia, Korea, Taiwan, India, China and North America.