There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Future Science Holdings Inc is a multi- strategy technology company with a focus on developing or acquiring control and hold companies with synergies in technology.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Future Science Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Future Science Holdings (FUTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Future Science Holdings (OTCPK: FUTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Future Science Holdings's (FUTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Future Science Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Future Science Holdings (FUTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Future Science Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Future Science Holdings (FUTS)?

A

The stock price for Future Science Holdings (OTCPK: FUTS) is $0.00799 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:54:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Future Science Holdings (FUTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Future Science Holdings.

Q

When is Future Science Holdings (OTCPK:FUTS) reporting earnings?

A

Future Science Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Future Science Holdings (FUTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Future Science Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Future Science Holdings (FUTS) operate in?

A

Future Science Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.