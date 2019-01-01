Fuchs Petrolub SE is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high-grade lubricants and related specialties. The firm's product portfolio includes automotive lubricants sold primarily under the Titan brand, industrial lubricants sold primarily under the Renolin brand, metal processing lubricants, and special application lubricants. The company also provides a range of services including chemical process management, analytics, condition monitoring, and coating. Fuchs Petrolub organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, and North and South America. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue.