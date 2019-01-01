QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
1.18/3.58%
52 Wk
32.87 - 44.2
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
49.49
Open
-
P/E
14.76
EPS
0.45
Shares
139M
Outstanding
Fuchs Petrolub SE is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high-grade lubricants and related specialties. The firm's product portfolio includes automotive lubricants sold primarily under the Titan brand, industrial lubricants sold primarily under the Renolin brand, metal processing lubricants, and special application lubricants. The company also provides a range of services including chemical process management, analytics, condition monitoring, and coating. Fuchs Petrolub organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, and North and South America. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Fuchs Petrolub Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuchs Petrolub's (FUPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuchs Petrolub.

Q

What is the target price for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuchs Petrolub

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF)?

A

The stock price for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPEF) is $33.05 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:18:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuchs Petrolub.

Q

When is Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Fuchs Petrolub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuchs Petrolub.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF) operate in?

A

Fuchs Petrolub is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.